Two candidates running for Temple cou...

Two candidates running for Temple council seat

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Richard McIntosh, a retired Atlanta Gas Light employee, and Thomas Wallace, a retired warehouse/distribution manager for Winn-Dixie, were the only candidates who qualified by the May 10 deadline for the Ward 4 council seat made vacant by the April 11 death of long-serving council member William Simmons. Both men, neither of whom have ever held political office, will face each other during a special election to be held on June 20, the earliest date available on the state's election calendar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 19 min jeb stuart 103,796
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 1 hr Third Pregnancy 121
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) Wed Divorce proceedings 39
Corruption in local government? Tue 30125cedartown 11
what is next to the Valero??? May 15 Attila the Hun 8
Chris Parker May 15 Mike 4
Looking for travel baseball teams (Apr '14) Apr 28 Mom 11
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC