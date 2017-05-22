Trent North a finalist for Douglas County superintendent
Trent North, who is also a Carroll County commissioner, is among the finalists, along with Dr. Barry Williams of Bremen and Dr. Donna Ray Hill of Snellville. North, who resides in Carrollton, is a returning principal at Carrollton Middle School, a school he led between 2005-11.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|37 min
|edgar
|103,918
|Corruption in local government?
|6 hr
|WTF
|16
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Mike W
|110
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|what is next to the Valero???
|May 15
|Attila the Hun
|8
|Chris Parker
|May 15
|Mike
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC