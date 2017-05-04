Temple sets election for Ward 4 seat

Temple sets election for Ward 4 seat

7 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

A special election to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat on the Temple City Council will be held on June 20, the earliest day available on the election calendar. The decision was made during Tuesday night's regular monthly meeting of the council, when the panel also discussed a looming increase in the city's cost of buying water, and a surprise cost involved in transitioning to new accounting software.

