Tamela Kelly Fitzpatrick
Tamela Kelly Fitzpatrick, age 51, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017. She was born November 25, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter to the late Heburt Kelly and Carolyn Townsend Kelly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|9 min
|ChicknButt
|103,979
|Corruption in local government?
|Tue
|WTF
|16
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|May 22
|Mike W
|110
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|what is next to the Valero???
|May 15
|Attila the Hun
|8
|Chris Parker
|May 15
|Mike
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC