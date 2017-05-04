Sylvia 'Dianne' Folds
Sylvia "Dianne" Folds, age 66, of Carrollton passed away April 30, 2017. She was born July 18, 1950, in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late Bernard Judson Lyle Sr., and Bessie Mae Mize Lyle.
