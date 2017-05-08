Not all in favor of downtown Carrollt...

Not all in favor of downtown Carrollton traffic plan

A proposed traffic flow change for Presbyterian and Alabama Streets in downtown Carrollton will lead to confusion for customers and a loss of revenue, contend some downtown business owners who say they were not aware of the change before it was presented to the City Council. Other business owners like James Gross of La Trattoria say that anyone who doesn't know about the changes has not been paying attention for the last few years after he began advocating for the change after seeing pedestrians come close to being hit by cars in front of his restaurant where Alabama and Maple streets intersect at a traffic light.

