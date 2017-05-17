National organization cites Carrollton as bicycle-friendly
Carrollton is one of 37 places recognized by The League of American Bicyclists as a Bicycle Friendly Community. The list released this month noted that only nine cities nationwide, including Carrollton, received the Bronze award distinction on their very first application.
