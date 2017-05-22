Murder trial of twin girls' father rescheduled
The Carrollton man whose twin daughters died in a hot car last summer will continue to under a psychiatric evaluation. The criminal jury trial of Asa North was scheduled to begin Monday, but that has been rescheduled for July while North continues to be evaluated.
