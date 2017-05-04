Mr. Ricky Boyd
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday May 6, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Community Church, 1428 Highway 166 East, Bowdon, Georgia, with Pastors Roy and Lumis Garrett, and Minister Macal Stephens, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Community Church Cemetery.
