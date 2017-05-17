Midtown Water Park ready to open

Following a month of preparation, the Midtown Water Park on Alabama Street in Carrollton will open for summer on Saturday at noon. Public hours for the park include Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are also "family nights" when it will cost $1 to enter the park.

