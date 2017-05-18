Michael R. Perry

Michael R. Perry

Michael R. Perry, 56, of Carrollton, Georgia, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. He was born April 22, 1961, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Albert Perry and the late Ethel Mary Floyd Perry.

