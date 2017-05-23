Joey Martin Auctioneers Conducts Cont...

Joey Martin Auctioneers Conducts Contractor Auction

15 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Joey Martin Auctioneers conducted a Georgia and Alabama contractors and rental company auction in Carrollton, Ga., on April 26. Late-model Cat, Komatsu, John Deere, Bobcat construction equipment and telehandlers from some of the nation's top manufacturers were featured in this sale.

