14 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mr. Jerry Lee Morrow, 78, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Monday, May 15, 2017, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born May 30, 1938, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late James Ira Morrow and the late Ruby Ayers Morrow.

