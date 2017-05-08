I Survived Flesh-Eating Bacteria-and It Changed My Life Forever
This essay is part of a TIME series on the growing effects of antimicrobial resistance: superbugs that may no longer be treated with standard-course antibiotics. In 2016, World Health Organization leaders called drug resistance a " " that's estimated to kill 10 million people a year in 2050.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|dixie
|103,269
|Corruption in local government?
|4 hr
|ntr
|8
|out running law (Mar '11)
|Mon
|Just me
|42
|Chris Parker
|May 6
|MSOHNo
|2
|Winery
|May 6
|Mike
|7
|what is next to the Valero???
|May 6
|Tommy
|7
|Swingers
|May 6
|Mike
|10
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC