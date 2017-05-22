Hot car deaths: Twins' father scheduled for Monday trial
The man charged with leaving his 15-month-old twin daughters in a car last summer is scheduled to go to trial Monday in Carroll County Superior Court. Ada Martel North allegedly left his daughters, Alaynah North and Ariele North, in a car on Tillman Street in Carrollton on the afternoon of Aug. 4 for several hours before they were found unconscious and later pronounced dead at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
