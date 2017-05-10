Grace Harmon Van Dorsten

Grace Harmon Van Dorsten

Mrs. Grace Harmon VanDorsten, 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, formerly of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017. She was born April 2, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Edwin Lawton Fanning, Sr. and the late Mrs. Louise Augusta Borowsky Fanning.

