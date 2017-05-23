Frances June Smith
Frances June Smith, age 78, of Carrollton passed away May 20, 2017. She was born January 2, 1939, in Wrightsville, Georgia, daughter to the late Lester Pope and Illa Black Pope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|edgar
|103,927
|Corruption in local government?
|16 hr
|WTF
|16
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Mike W
|110
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|what is next to the Valero???
|May 15
|Attila the Hun
|8
|Chris Parker
|May 15
|Mike
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC