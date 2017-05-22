Former arts director files lawsuit against Carrollton
A former director of the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center has filed a lawsuit against the city of Carrollton and three of its employees, claiming she was wrongly fired from her job and that her reputation was damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|jeb stuart
|103,900
|Corruption in local government?
|6 hr
|ntr
|15
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|Mike W
|110
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|what is next to the Valero???
|May 15
|Attila the Hun
|8
|Chris Parker
|May 15
|Mike
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC