Donald 'Donny' Powers
Mr. Donald "Donny" Powers, age 67, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday morning May 24, 2017. He was born August 1, 1949, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Ray Joseph Powers and the late Mary Nell Alford Powers.
