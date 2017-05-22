County responds to Paulk lawsuit
Carroll County has filed a counterclaim against a local businessman who filed a lawsuit over the denial of a rezoning application and conditional use permit to operate an event center, lodge, pro shop and shooting range. When John Paulk filed the lawsuit back in November 2016, Avery Jackson of Tisinger Vance, P.C., which represents Carroll County, said they were aware of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Sick Man Freud
|103,902
|Corruption in local government?
|12 hr
|ntr
|15
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|Mike W
|110
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|what is next to the Valero???
|May 15
|Attila the Hun
|8
|Chris Parker
|May 15
|Mike
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC