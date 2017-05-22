Construction closes Ben Scott
Ben Scott Boulevard through the Carrollton City Schools campus has been closed for a construction project scheduled during the summer break. The city of Carrollton will be replacing the large culvert at the sharp turn of Ben Scott at Buffalo Creek, causing the road to be closed for a portion of the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|jeb stuart
|103,900
|Corruption in local government?
|7 hr
|ntr
|15
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|Mike W
|110
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|what is next to the Valero???
|May 15
|Attila the Hun
|8
|Chris Parker
|May 15
|Mike
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC