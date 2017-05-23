Christopher Howard 'Chris' Warren

Christopher Howard 'Chris' Warren

Christopher Howard "Chris" Warren, age 46, of Carrollton passed away May 22, 2017. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on June 24, 1970.

