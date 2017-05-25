Charles Douglas Lawhon

Charles Douglas Lawhon

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Charles Douglas Lawhon of Carrollton, Georgia, left us on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Chuck died of small cell lung cancer, caused by exposure to Agent Orange during his tours in Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 8 hr The WindBag 103,993
Corruption in local government? May 23 WTF 16
Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12) May 22 Mike W 110
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) May 19 J F Cooper 122
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) May 17 Divorce proceedings 39
what is next to the Valero??? May 15 Attila the Hun 8
Chris Parker May 15 Mike 4
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC