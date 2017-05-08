Carrollton youngster a big hit on 'Kelly & Ryan' broadcast
Last week was a big one for daytime TV as Kelly Ripa officially announced her co-host will be Dunwoody native Ryan Seacrest. But the Atlanta area personality who would steal the spotlight on ABC's "Live With Kelly & Ryan" turned out to be Carrollton's young PJ Ball, who made his national TV debut by wowing the morning crowd with his cup-stacking skills.
