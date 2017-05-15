Carrollton police to run for funds

Carrollton police to run for funds

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Proceeds will benefit programs sponsored by the Carrollton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #35, and to benefit Officer Glenn Lyle - #242 "Paint Chip" - who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The event, sponsored by Yachiyo, coincides with National Police Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 4 hr jeb stuart 103,751
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 7 hr Kelly 120
Corruption in local government? 12 hr 30125cedartown 11
what is next to the Valero??? Mon Attila the Hun 8
Chris Parker Mon Mike 4
Winery May 12 hmmm 8
out running law (Mar '11) May 8 Just me 42
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Carroll County was issued at May 16 at 2:55PM EDT

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,068,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC