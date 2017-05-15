Carrollton man to serve life in shooting death
A Carrollton man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after pleading guilty in the 2015 shooting death of a woman who nine months pregnant. Superior Court Judge Dennis Blackmon sentenced Tyrail Arrenzo Wynn to life in prison for murder and feticide and a total of 20 years on remaining charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|41 min
|Divorce proceedings
|40
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|The WindBag
|103,761
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|17 hr
|Kelly
|119
|Corruption in local government?
|23 hr
|30125cedartown
|11
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mon
|Attila the Hun
|8
|Chris Parker
|Mon
|Mike
|4
|Looking for travel baseball teams (Apr '14)
|Apr 28
|Mom
|11
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC