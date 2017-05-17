BOE names three finalists for school ...

BOE names three finalists for school superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

The three candidates, all from Georgia, are Dr. Donna Ray Hill of Snellville; Trent North of Carrollton; and Dr. Barry Williams of Bremen. Hill, who resides in Snellville, is currently employed with BRP Associates, LLC as an educational consultant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 3 min The WindBag 103,766
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) 5 hr Divorce proceedings 39
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 22 hr Kelly 119
Corruption in local government? Tue 30125cedartown 11
what is next to the Valero??? Mon Attila the Hun 8
Chris Parker Mon Mike 4
Looking for travel baseball teams (Apr '14) Apr 28 Mom 11
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Carroll County was issued at May 16 at 2:55PM EDT

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC