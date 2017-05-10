2nd man charged in underage sex case
The arrest of Cody Celotto, 21, of Dallas, is the second in an ongoing underage sex investigation by Villa Rica police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|40acresandamule
|103,319
|Corruption in local government?
|11 hr
|ntr
|9
|out running law (Mar '11)
|May 8
|Just me
|42
|Chris Parker
|May 6
|MSOHNo
|2
|Winery
|May 6
|Mike
|7
|what is next to the Valero???
|May 6
|Tommy
|7
|Swingers
|May 6
|Mike
|10
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC