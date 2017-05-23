1,800 students set to graduate this w...

1,800 students set to graduate this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Approximately 1,861 Douglas County students will cross the stage to accept their reward for four years of hard work this weekend. Friday and Saturday, students from the county's five high schools will graduate, and once they receive the coveted diploma, they will ceremonially move their tassels from the right side to the left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 2 hr jeb stuart 103,974
Corruption in local government? Tue WTF 16
Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12) May 22 Mike W 110
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) May 19 J F Cooper 122
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) May 17 Divorce proceedings 39
what is next to the Valero??? May 15 Attila the Hun 8
Chris Parker May 15 Mike 4
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC