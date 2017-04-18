Woman killed in three-car collision

Woman killed in three-car collision

A Carrollton woman was killed and four people were injured Tuesday afternoon when one vehicle was struck by two others at the intersection of Highway 61 and Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica. Glenda Yancey was attempting to turn left onto Hickory Level when her 2008 Malibu was hit first by a 2003 Honda Pilot and then by a 2016 Infiniti Q60, according to Villa Rica police.

