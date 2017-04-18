Woman killed in three-car collision
A Carrollton woman was killed and four people were injured Tuesday afternoon when one vehicle was struck by two others at the intersection of Highway 61 and Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica. Glenda Yancey was attempting to turn left onto Hickory Level when her 2008 Malibu was hit first by a 2003 Honda Pilot and then by a 2016 Infiniti Q60, according to Villa Rica police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|jeb stuart
|100,890
|Stalker Mom
|5 hr
|concerned
|7
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|100
|Corruption in local government?
|Tue
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
|Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!!
|Apr 18
|noneyablue
|10
|out running law (Mar '11)
|Apr 11
|Mustang Sally
|41
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC