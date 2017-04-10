William (Bill) Lee Simmons Jr.

William (Bill) Lee Simmons Jr.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday April 15, 2017, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Temple, Georgia.

