Weekly Arrest Reports

1 hr ago

Heard County Sheriff, Ross Henry, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in Heard County including their various charges: Thomas Walton Hale, 46, South River Circle, Hogansville, GA 30230, arrested on 04/12/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License. James Derrick Green, 32, Whooping Creek Road, Carrollton, GA 30116, arrested on 04/13/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License, Tail Light Requirement, Driving While Unlicensed, No Insurance, No Registration, VGCSA and Tampering With Evidence.

