Weekly Arrest Reports
Heard County Sheriff, Ross Henry, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in Heard County including their various charges: Thomas Walton Hale, 46, South River Circle, Hogansville, GA 30230, arrested on 04/12/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License. James Derrick Green, 32, Whooping Creek Road, Carrollton, GA 30116, arrested on 04/13/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License, Tail Light Requirement, Driving While Unlicensed, No Insurance, No Registration, VGCSA and Tampering With Evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|16 min
|ChicknButt
|100,362
|out running law (Mar '11)
|Apr 11
|Mustang Sally
|41
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|Apr 5
|Strange
|5
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC