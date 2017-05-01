Voting trends: Expert says local races draw too little interest
A political science expert says local voters should approach municipal elections with the same interest they give presidential elections because it is their local leaders who they can contact face to face, who will oversee their communities first hand, and will vote on issues that will directly affect local residents. During his presentation on voter trends for the area at the Carroll County Board of Commissioners work session Thursday, Dr. J. Salvador Peralta of the University of West Georgia presented several maps identifying voter turnout for recent elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|The WindBag
|102,415
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|117
|Stalker Mom
|Sun
|concerned
|10
|Winery
|Sun
|Ex-Bremenite
|4
|Swingers
|Sun
|Billy
|8
|what is next to the Valero???
|Sun
|Donald
|6
|Looking for travel baseball teams (Apr '14)
|Apr 28
|Mom
|11
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC