Villa Rica Jazz Festival to feature several performers
An eclectic mix of music, ranging from smooth jazz to flamenco and rocking ragtime, will fill the Mill Amphitheater in Villa Rica on Saturday for the West Georgia Jazz Festival. The free, rain-or-shine event will begin at 4 p.m. at The Mill amphitheater, located at 106 Temple St. Food and beverage vendors will also be on hand, as well as arts and crafts.
