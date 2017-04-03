Trial set for man charged in deaths o...

Trial set for man charged in deaths of his daughters

The Carrollton man who left his twin 15-month-old daughters in a car on Aug. 4 is scheduled for a jury trial this month. Asa North allegedly left his daughters in the car for several hours before they were found unconscious and later pronounced dead at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton.

