Sybil Allene Brown
Mrs. Sybil Allene Brown, age 93, of Carrollton, Georgia, and formerly of Cedartown passed away on Saturday evening, April 1, 2017, in Carrollton. Mrs. Brown was born on August 24, 1923, in Cleburne County, Alabama, a daughter of Lemon Edwards and Flora Brooks Edwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
