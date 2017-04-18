Student housing proposal in limbo

Student housing proposal in limbo

The developers planning The Willows, a "go-green" student housing complex, have withdrawn their application for the property to be annexed into the city of Carrollton. MAH Land of Georgia, LLC had also requested a variance that would allow them to build 8.23 residential units per acre on the property that is undeveloped at 385 Beulah Church Road.

