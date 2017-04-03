Southeast hit by deadly storms
Parts of the Southeast were under severe thunderstorm and tornado watches on Monday, one day after at least four people died in the severe weather. "She was a very loved woman," Edrick said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|2 min
|cheese with that ...
|98,568
|Robbie Robinson & Anita Buffington (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Really
|14
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|20 hr
|harry
|4
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Mar 29
|62msmariegmailcom
|39
|Corruption in Carroll County Court System (Jan '12)
|Mar 29
|62msmariegmailcom
|31
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC