Sharon Elbert Couch
Mr. Sharon Elbert Couch, age 83, of Carrollton passed away April 24, 2017, at his residence. He was born August 5, 1933, in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late William Elbert Couch and Lizzie Matt Smith Couch.
