Rounds of dangerous storms expected today
Tim Padgett, director of the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency, speaks to emergency personnel from the numerous local agencies following Tuesday's webinar conference. Tim Padgett, director of the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency, speaks to emergency personnel from the numerous local agencies following Tuesday's webinar conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|9 min
|The WB
|98,633
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|Mon
|harry
|4
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Mar 29
|62msmariegmailcom
|39
|Corruption in Carroll County Court System (Jan '12)
|Mar 29
|62msmariegmailcom
|31
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|davy
|67
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC