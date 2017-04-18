Resident upset with noise from Carrol...

Resident upset with noise from Carrollton High

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The superintendent of Carrollton City Schools is responding to complaints that the campus is breaking several noise ordinances and that it removed trees that served as a buffer between the schools and nearby homes. Those complaints are coming from Cathy Crosson, a Carrollton High graduate, who spoke at last week's Carrollton City Council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 21 min jeb stuart 100,662
Stalker Mom 3 hr Gribble 4
Corruption in local government? 3 hr Ga_SwampGirl2017 1
Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!! 11 hr noneyablue 10
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Sun Bob Perryman 79
out running law (Mar '11) Apr 11 Mustang Sally 41
just curious Apr 6 ntr did not help 7
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC