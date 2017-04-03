Rayford Watson Edwards
Mr. Rayford Watson Edwards, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, April 4, 2017. He was born November 4, 1930, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Grady Edwards and the late Faye Phillips Edwards.
