Ray Driver
His survivors include his wife, Brenda Robles; his children and their spouses, Amy Swofford of Bowdon, Georgia; Ryan Driver of Carrollton; Monica Bennett of Bremen; and Maria Rudisel of Bowdon, Georgia. His grandchildren are Taylor Harper, Jordan Harper, Alyssa Bennett, Mayhayla Kassers, Brayden Swofford, Ava Bennett, Brianna Driver and Anna Kate Bennett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Bill in Dville
|98,330
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|1 hr
|harry
|4
|Robbie Robinson & Anita Buffington (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Barb
|13
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Mar 29
|62msmariegmailcom
|39
|Corruption in Carroll County Court System (Jan '12)
|Mar 29
|62msmariegmailcom
|31
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC