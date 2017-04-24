Purple Heart for POW

Purple Heart for POW

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Bill Maddox of Carrollton, left, shakes hands with Congressman Drew Ferguson Friday at the Burson Center after Maddox received an American flag and awards, including the Purple Heart, on behalf of his uncle Joseph Dresler's service in the Army during WWII. Dresler was a POW during the war, and Maddox said he first read that POWs were eligible for the Purple Heart in the VFW magazine in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 20 min jeb stuart 101,504
Winery Tue Neighborhood Air ... 2
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Apr 22 Victor Hugo Fan 102
Stalker Mom Apr 20 concerned 7
Corruption in local government? Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 1
Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!! Apr 18 noneyablue 10
out running law (Mar '11) Apr 11 Mustang Sally 41
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC