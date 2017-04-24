Purple Heart for POW

Bill Maddox of Carrollton, left, shakes hands with Congressman Drew Ferguson Friday at the Burson Center after Maddox received an American flag and awards, including the Purple Heart, on behalf of his uncle Joseph Dresler's service in the Army during WWII. Dresler was a POW during the war, and Maddox said he first read that POWs were eligible for the Purple Heart in the VFW magazine in 2008.

