Purple Heart for POW
Bill Maddox of Carrollton, left, shakes hands with Congressman Drew Ferguson Friday at the Burson Center after Maddox received an American flag and awards, including the Purple Heart, on behalf of his uncle Joseph Dresler's service in the Army during WWII. Dresler was a POW during the war, and Maddox said he first read that POWs were eligible for the Purple Heart in the VFW magazine in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|20 min
|jeb stuart
|101,504
|Winery
|Tue
|Neighborhood Air ...
|2
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Apr 22
|Victor Hugo Fan
|102
|Stalker Mom
|Apr 20
|concerned
|7
|Corruption in local government?
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
|Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!!
|Apr 18
|noneyablue
|10
|out running law (Mar '11)
|Apr 11
|Mustang Sally
|41
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC