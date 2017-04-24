Plan would change downtown Carrollton traffic
Work to realign the traffic flow at Maple Street and Presbyterian Avenue could begin as early as next month, if the plan is approved at Monday night's Carrollton City Council meeting. City Engineer Tommy Holland said the traffic changes will address congestion issues that have plagued downtown Carrollton for some time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|General Zod
|117
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|jeb stuart
|102,180
|Looking for travel baseball teams (Apr '14)
|Fri
|Mom
|11
|Winery
|Apr 25
|Neighborhood Air ...
|2
|Stalker Mom
|Apr 20
|concerned
|7
|Corruption in local government?
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
|Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!!
|Apr 18
|noneyablue
|10
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC