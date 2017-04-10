Penny Marie Saczawa Mehaffey
Penny Marie Saczawa Mehaffey, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017. She was born December 4, 1962, in Passaic, New Jersey, the daughter of Joseph Leon Saczawa and the late Mary Ellen Wasdyke Saczawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 min
|jeb stuart
|100,062
|out running law (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Mustang Sally
|41
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|Apr 5
|Strange
|5
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC