Panthers draft Alex Armah in sixth round

Saturday Apr 29

The Panthers proved how deep they go into the scouting process by using their sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft on The 6-foot-2, 253-pound Armah played college football at West Georgia, a Division II school in Carrollton, Ga. Armah, who grew up in Gwinnett County, Ga., began his college career at linebacker.

