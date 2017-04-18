Officer's body camera refutes police brutality claim
Two Twitter videos that involved University of West Georgia students and the Carrollton Police Department purported to show possible police brutality, but a police body camera showed otherwise. The Twitter videos, posted by Ifu @Wordtomymuva__ and Kaven @877CashNow_, showed two females taken down by the Carrollton police officers, and viewers were given a notation of police brutality.
