Officer's body camera refutes police brutality claim

Two Twitter videos that involved University of West Georgia students and the Carrollton Police Department purported to show possible police brutality, but a police body camera showed otherwise. The Twitter videos, posted by Ifu @Wordtomymuva__ and Kaven @877CashNow_, showed two females taken down by the Carrollton police officers, and viewers were given a notation of police brutality.

