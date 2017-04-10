Mary Eleanor Nicole Williams
Ms. Mary Eleanor Nicole Williams, 78, wife of the late Dr. Charlie Williams, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017, in Carrollton, Georgia. Born on May 14, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Edward King Merrell and Bernice Pitts Merrell Smith.
