Jerry Robert Dukes
Mr. Jerry Robert Dukes, age 76, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away April 8, 2017. Mr. Dukes was born March 26, 1941, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Lenard Anthony and Hattie Patterson Dukes Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gaynell Yates and Laura Dukes; and brothers, Earl Dukes and Terry Dukes.
